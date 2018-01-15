Weather warnings for most counties as 'bitterly cold' winds hit Ireland

Updated 12.24pm

WE’RE SET FOR a very windy week as a polar air mass brings the cold, and some wintry showers, to the country.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Westerly winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

This warning is in place until Wednesday morning.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has also been issued for most counties until Wednesday morning. The forecaster said widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations.

A cold front moved eastwards through the country early this morning and temperatures will drop as the day progresses, with a mixture of showers and sunny spells.

There will be some snow spells possible overnight, particularly on high ground.

Met Éireann forecasts that tomorrow will be “feeling bitterly cold” with a strong to gale force westerly wind. Atlantic coastal areas will be at risk of hail and thunder as heavy showers sweep across the country.

Falls of sleet and snow are to expected on lower levels at times tomorrow, with temperatures only reaching as high as 4 degrees.

Strong winds

As the week goes on, this polar air mass will continue to bring lots of showers, many of which will be wintry.

“It will be windy throughout the week, but there is the potential for a period of very strong winds on Wednesday night and for a time on Thursday,” Met Éireann said.

As temperatures dip, the AA has urged drivers to adapt their driving accordingly, including slowing down on affected routes and being on the lookout for vulnerable road users.

Conor Faughnan, the AA’s director of consumer affairs, said: “In a sense the fact that we’ve had similar weather already this winter is a good thing in the sense that we have some recent experience of what it’s like to drive in snow and icy conditions.

The most important thing for motorists to bear in mind is to reduce your speed where necessary, but also to allow additional room when overtaking vulnerable road users. Furthermore, only overtake other road users when it’s safe to do so and remember that falling snow can severely hamper visibility.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.