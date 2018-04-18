  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 18 April, 2018
You can now get the weather exactly where you are with Met Éireann's new website and app

The director of Met Éireann called it a “major development” in its role as Ireland’s national meteorological service.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 7:23 AM
16 minutes ago 2,893 Views 13 Comments
mullingar met eireann Rainfall near Mullingar as of 6.55am this morning. Source: Met Éireann

THE IRISH PUBLIC will now be able to access a seven-day forecast for their local area with the revamped Met Éireann website and app.

Using an interactive tool on the homepage, you can pick a spot anywhere in the country and get a detailed forecast.

kylemore Source: Met Éireann

The site and app will also deliver updated weather warnings so you can be updated about the risks in your area, such as the red alert warnings during Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma.

The website is already used extensively, particularly during the worst weather conditions with a peak of 412,000 and 328,000 daily visitors during Ophelia and Emma, respectively.

Met Éireann director Eoin Moran said providing localised forecasts is a “major development” in its role as Ireland’s national meteorological service.

“Our Harmonie Forecast model has been developed specifically for Ireland’s weather and climate and is the most accurate short-term weather forecast product available for Ireland,” he said.

The site is to be formally launched by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy later today, and he described it as a “useful tool for the Irish public as they go about their daily routine”.

Moran added that Met Éireann will use this website to publish more of its data, with a “significant amount” to be made available online over the coming months and years regarding Ireland’s weather.

