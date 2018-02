IT FEELS LIKE it is announced every couple of years, but the Metro for Dublin looks like it could finally be on the way.

It is included in the government’s capital spending plan and due to be delivered by 2027. Today’s Irish Times reports on which route will be taken, including an underground section in the city centre.

But do you think it will be delivered by the 2027 date?

We’re asking: Do you believe Dublin’s Metro will be built on time?