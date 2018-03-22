  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA club could lose pitch for up to six years due to Metrolink works

In total, the National Transport Authority reckons that 100 properties will be affected.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 4:31 PM
37 minutes ago 4,861 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3918484
Adam Caffrey of Na Fianna in action in 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Adam Caffrey of Na Fianna in action in 2016.
Adam Caffrey of Na Fianna in action in 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NA FIANNA GLG says it is concerned about plans for Dublin’s new €3 billion Metrolink project.

The club’s home on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin is set to be both the home to a new underground station on the route and a “tunnel boring depot” – used as a home for equipment.

The emerging preferred route published today will see the high-frequency, electric rail service go from Malahide to Sandyford carrying 15,000 passengers an hour.

However, there will be impacts on areas near the build. In total, the National Transport Authority reckons that 100 properties will be affected, including 70 apartments near Tara Street in the city.

20180322_161619 The map shows in yellow where the underground stop is planned - right below the playing fields. Source: NTA

Among the others will be Na Fianna and Home Farm FC. The GAA club today issued a statement on the issue, saying:

“At a meeting in Mobhi Road on Tuesday night 20th March, members of the Na Fianna Club Executive were advised by representatives from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that the construction programme for the proposed Metro Link (formerly known as Metro North and due to commence in 2020), would involve the requisition of the front pitch and both all-weather pitches on Mobhi Road as well as Home Farm soccer pitch.

The first contact that the Club had with TII was through a phone call received at approximately 4.30pm on Friday 16th March, bank holiday weekend. This was the first time the Club was alerted that the new Metro Project would have any implication for the Club. TII requested the meeting, mentioned above, where we were informed of the severe impact the proposed project would have on Na Fianna’s home.
The Club is naturally very concerned and alarmed with this news. We are also deeply disappointed by the lack of respect afforded that a decision of this magnitude was advised to CLG Na Fianna, less than 48 hours prior to the formal Government announcement.

The club says that the plan will mean it will:

  • Lose the use of the main Mobhi Road road pitch for a minimum of three years and potentially for six or more years
  • Lose both all-weather pitches for the same time
  • And lose “significant” revenue from clubhouse activities

However, the club maintains the loss of revenue is a small loss.

Though significant, this pales in comparison to the potential irreparable damage to a generation of young Na Fianna members through having the heart and soul of our Club ripped out. Not to mention the inevitable fall-off in playing numbers among all age groups, through being deprived of suitable training and playing facilities.
The GAA family, including Croke Park and Dublin GAA have committed to full support for Na Fianna and its members.
We have been through tough times together before. From our founding members’ first struggles to establish the Club in the face of overwhelming adversity, from the rebuilding of our clubhouse after its destruction, and the struggles we have overcome to build a state of the art facility, and not only sustain it, but have it as the beating heart of the community. We have been through tough times before, we will rise to this challenge and come through this together.

Addressing the issue at today’s launch, Aidan Foley of Transport Infrastructure said that the disruption would be temporary and playing pitches would be “returned to an immaculate position” after the works.

PastedImage-41089 A cross-section of the MetroLink stations. Source: NTA

Anne Graham of the NTA told TheJournal.ie that disruption was unavoidable.

“There obviously has to be some disruption when you’re building a project of this size. There is disruption particularly around the stations and where you’re launching the tunnel boring machines.

“We want to minimise that and Metrolink is designed to do that. I understand the concerns people have and would encourage them to engage with TII.”

Na Fianna said that the club would not comment beyond the statement.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe said that community buy-in was needed, but so were alternatives for the clubs.

““I very much welcome any effort to address the deficits in transport in our area but I do have concerns regarding the proposal by Transport for Ireland and the National Transport Authority to claim the main playing fields belonging to two local sports clubs; Na Fianna GAA club and Homefarm Football Club.

“While there is no denying that an infrastructure project of this scale necessitates some inconvenience, the impact of this measure on both clubs cannot be understated.

“Na Fianna GAA Club and Homefarm FC have been in our community for over 60 years and every Saturday morning the pitches of both clubs are filled with children of all ages. Alternative locations to facilitate local club activity will certainly not be easily found.”

The Metrolink plan would commence construction in 2020 and be completed by 2027.

Read: The ‘Metro North’ is now the MetroLink – here’s what it’ll look like

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
164,270  105
2
Dublin single mother accused of welfare fraud claims her Vegas wedding was just "a bit of fun"
79,622  0
3
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
77,685  38
Fora
1
After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k
255  0
2
Economists say it's 'almost impossible' to gauge the sustainability of Ireland's growth
197  0
3
Dublin's 'Metro North' is now the MetroLink - here's what we know about the plans
172  0
The42
1
Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?
34,942  45
2
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
26,449  46
3
Boris Johnson compares this summer's World Cup to Hitler and the 1936 Olympics
20,097  60
DailyEdge.ie
1
Scarlett Moffatt is raging with the photographers hounding her following Ant's arrest
14,504  0
2
Margot Robbie got some shock when her brother turned out to be her interviewer
9,058  0
3
Take this quick quiz before you even consider applying for First Dates Ireland
8,666  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
COURTS
Rory Harrison's barrister says he's 'not a weasel' but a 'decent guy' in closing arguments
Rory Harrison's barrister says he's 'not a weasel' but a 'decent guy' in closing arguments
Declan Ganley WILL be joined as a co-defendant in Denis O'Brien's action against Red Flag Consulting
Jury begins deliberations in case of man accused of murdering infant son
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
'We don't have anything else... Everything's gone': Entire homes destroyed in Ballymun fire
'We don't have anything else... Everything's gone': Entire homes destroyed in Ballymun fire
'It's infuriating': Tenants frustrated as minister hails 'slowdown' in rent rises
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie