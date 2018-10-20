PSNI 'reject' claim from Michael D Higgins about security escort to Belfast

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland has reportedly refuted claims from President Michael D Higgins about a trip to Belfast.

During Virgin Media One’s presidential debate, Peter Casey criticised the President’s decision to take a jet to Belfast for an engagement and have his car driven up from Dublin meet him there.

Higgins says the travel arrangement was made due to security concerns about being picked up at the border.

But those claims have been called into question as the BBC are reporting that “well-placed PSNI sources have rejected that claim”.

“It would be inconceivable that the President of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested,” a PSNI source told the BBC.

A second source said there is “anger” within the PSNI at the suggestion that it did not have sufficient resources to escort Higgins from the border to Belfast.

After refusing to comment for the BBC story before it was published, a spokesperson for Higgins later got in touch to say that “it would not be appropriate to further comment on the detail of security arrangements”.

Sinn Féin presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada said that Higgins “must make a public statement on this matter immediately”.

“It is clear now that Michael D Higgins claim has caused considerable anger within the PSNI… This is very serious. He must come clean,” the MEP said.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment