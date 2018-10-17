34 mins ago

This will be the first time Sean Gallagher and Pat Kenny have been part of the same TV programme since the infamous Frontline debate of the 2011 campaign.

The candidate, who took RTÉ to court over how that programme was handled, addressed his own failings on that night in his first appearance on the campaign trail this year, speaking to Leitrim Co Council.

Claims that Gallagher had once collected a cheque for €5,000 for a Fianna Fáil fundraiser derailed the Dragon’s Den star’s campaign during the 2011 debate – which was the last set-piece media event of that campaign

He initially dismissed them when they were raised in the programme by Martin McGuinness.

Later, Kenny raised the issue again saying that a tweet had been issued from an account apparently linked to the Sinn Féin candidate, claiming that the man Gallagher picked the cheque up from would be at a press conference the following day.

Gallagher stumbled in his response to the false tweet, saying he had “no recollection” of the events described. His reply was met with hoots of derision from the studio audience.

The businessman later launched a legal action – and last December the national broadcaster apologised to him and agreed to pay out “substantial damages” over the incident.

As part of the settlement an apology from RTÉ was read out in court, in which the broadcaster accepted it should have verified the origin of the tweet which was read to the candidate on air.

“On that evening I let myself down and I let you the members of this council down and for that I am truly sorry,” Gallagher said last month.

