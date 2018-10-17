Pat Kenny is moderating the six-way debate on Virgin Media One.
WE’RE JUST OVER a week away from polling day and tonight all six candidates in the presidential election are facing off for the first time in a TV studio.
Tonight’s Virgin Media One debate, moderated by Pat Kenny, follows Saturday’s six-way radio debate and Monday’s RTÉ TV debate hosted by Claire Byrne.
The latest poll, published this morning, shows we need a major upset to happen in the next nine days for any of the incumbent’s challengers to turn this into something resembling a close-run race.
Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, President Michael D Higgins and MEP Liadh Ní Riada are all taking part.
Duffy and Freeman both criticising Casey once again for his comments – but Freeman says the topic shouldn’t dominate tonight’s debate.
Here’s what the set looks like, by the way…
Kenny moving on to the Traveller question now, turning to Casey.
The businessman says he hasn’t backed down from his controversial comments as Ireland is now a “melting pot”, and one group shouldn’t be chosen as “special” and granted ethnicity (Traveller ethnicity was recognised rather than granted by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2017).
“You can’t please all of the people all of the time” Casey says, when Kenny points out that Travellers wouldn’t want him as president.
Casey talks at length about the row over Council-built houses in Tipperary.
Kenny explains that all six microphones will be open at all times.
Peter Casey begins with his one minute pitch, focusing on the Irish diaspora around he world.
Sean Gallagher says that if people want a departure from the last seven years they should vote for him. He mentions the word ‘energy’ twice.
Liadh Ní Riada says she wants to challenge the establishment and the ‘cosy consensus’. She wants to be an outspoken president.
Joan Freeman says voters have been told there’s only one possible outcome – that Michael D Higgins will be reelected. The government didn’t want an election, but it’s time to smash the status quo, she says.
Gavin Duffy begins his pitch in Irish. By being ambitious for Ireland there is no barrier to what we can achieve, he says.
Michael D Higgins, going last, says he hopes that together we can help Ireland achieve its potential as a real republic. He hopes to spark conversation and change and to speak with authenticity at home and abroad.
We’re starting.
Some things to look out for…
How will Michael D Higgins cope with what might amount to a five-way attack from the other candidates – and will the other hopefuls join Casey in taking the gloves off to take on the incumbent?
Can Gavin Duffy bring his years of experience in media training to bear and make some kind of breakthrough with voters?
Will Sean Gallagher be able to convince the voters who backed him seven years ago to do so again?
Will Liadh Ní Riada be able to get her message across and up her poll ratings to enough of a degree to justify Sinn Féin’s decision to enter a candidate?
Will Joan Freeman, who has pitched herself as the mental health candidate, manage to come up with a strategy to ensure that that resonates with voters?
And to what degree will Peter Casey double down on his much-criticised comments about Travellers?
Back at the studio, Joan Freeman’s looking relaxed…
As is Liadh Ní Riada…
Kenny has said this week that there won’t be any live tweets read out while the programme is taking place.
“I can’t regret being professional on the night. I have expressed the view publicly, that there was no finding against me or the core Frontline team,” he told The Irish Sun.
The veteran broadcaster and the businessman are on good terms these days after making up in recent years, it appears.
Again from the Sun:
“Sean was in being interviewed for the (Newstalk) breakfast programme, he just approached my desk and offered his hand and I was happy to shake it.”
This will be the first time Sean Gallagher and Pat Kenny have been part of the same TV programme since the infamous Frontline debate of the 2011 campaign.
The candidate, who took RTÉ to court over how that programme was handled, addressed his own failings on that night in his first appearance on the campaign trail this year, speaking to Leitrim Co Council.
Claims that Gallagher had once collected a cheque for €5,000 for a Fianna Fáil fundraiser derailed the Dragon’s Den star’s campaign during the 2011 debate – which was the last set-piece media event of that campaign
He initially dismissed them when they were raised in the programme by Martin McGuinness.
Later, Kenny raised the issue again saying that a tweet had been issued from an account apparently linked to the Sinn Féin candidate, claiming that the man Gallagher picked the cheque up from would be at a press conference the following day.
Gallagher stumbled in his response to the false tweet, saying he had “no recollection” of the events described. His reply was met with hoots of derision from the studio audience.
The businessman later launched a legal action – and last December the national broadcaster apologised to him and agreed to pay out “substantial damages” over the incident.
As part of the settlement an apology from RTÉ was read out in court, in which the broadcaster accepted it should have verified the origin of the tweet which was read to the candidate on air.
“On that evening I let myself down and I let you the members of this council down and for that I am truly sorry,” Gallagher said last month.
Gavin Duffy, Liadh Ní Riada and Sean Gallagher both took another opportunity to criticise Peter Casey for his comments about Travellers as they arrived, according to reporters at Ballymount.
Michael D Higgins and Joan Freeman chose not to answer questions on their way in.
Earlier, all five candidates rounded on Casey over his remarks.
In case you spent most of the day living under a rock (we’re a little jealous if you did, frankly) Casey threw a grenade into the presidential race by saying that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.
Casey announced earlier that tomorrow he plans to travel to a Tipperary housing estate at the centre of a dispute between a Traveller family and the local council.
In case you were wondering – all six candidates are set to appear tonight, after Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher sat out Monday night’s Claire Byrne-hosted debate.
The stage is set and the candidates began arriving at Ballymount in the last hour or so.
And so, in an industrial estate on the edge of the M50, the six battle-weary candidates once again enter the arena of conflict.
