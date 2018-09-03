'On that evening I let myself down' - Sean Gallagher addresses 2011 Frontline debate at council meeting

2011 PRESIDENTIAL RUNNER-UP Sean Gallagher made his first public appearance of this year’s Áras campaign this morning, appearing before Leitrim County Council’s monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The businessman and former Dragon’s Den TV personality announced last Wednesday that he would again be seeking a nomination for the presidency, but did not speak to any media in the following days.

He said in his initial statement that he would be concentrating on seeking the endorsements of four county councils and this morning’s meeting is the first official stop on that trail.

After outlining his priorities, should he be elected to succeed Michael D Higgins, he spoke at length to the councillors about the controversial RTÉ Frontline debate from 2011 regarded by many as the pivotal moment of the campaign, and the moment he lost the presidency to Michael D Higgins.

“What happened in that studio on that night changed the outcome of the presidential election,” Gallagher said today.

Leitrim County Council had been one of the four local authorities to nominate him seven years ago, he noted, telling the chamber:

“On that evening I let myself down and I let you the members of this council down and for that I am truly sorry.”

He continued:

“During the live debate Martin McGuinness accused me of going to a man’s house after a Fianna Fáil fundraiser where he claimed I accepted a donation.”

He said the story had been put to him by a journalist the previous week, but that Gallagher had explained it was not correct. The journalist had investigated the claim, he said, and the paper had declined to run the story.

He said he had rejected it again in the course of the live programme, but that later on the now-infamous false tweet was presented to him by Pat Kenny

This allowed Martin McGuinness to put it to him again on live TV in a confrontational manner, Gallagher said, and it “caused me to doubt my memory momentarily”.

He said he was aware that to many people he appeared unconvincing as a result and that many people in that moment changed their vote.

“I wish to say sorry to those who changed their vote because they lost confidence in me during that interaction.

“Many people saw me as something I am not and that pains me,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher was one of three presidential hopefuls to address the council in Carrick-on-Shannon today, alongside fellow former Dragon Peter Casey and performer Sarah Louise Mulligan.