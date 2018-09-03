This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'On that evening I let myself down' - Sean Gallagher addresses 2011 Frontline debate at council meeting

Three hopefuls – including two former Dragons – spoke to Leitrim council today.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 3 Sep 2018, 12:50 PM
1 hour ago 7,843 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4216068
Image: Daragh
Image: Daragh

2011 PRESIDENTIAL RUNNER-UP Sean Gallagher made his first public appearance of this year’s Áras campaign this morning, appearing before Leitrim County Council’s monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon. 

The businessman and former Dragon’s Den TV personality announced last Wednesday that he would again be seeking a nomination for the presidency, but did not speak to any media in the following days. 

He said in his initial statement that he would be concentrating on seeking the endorsements of four county councils and this morning’s meeting is the first official stop on that trail. 

After outlining his priorities, should he be elected to succeed Michael D Higgins, he spoke at length to the councillors about the controversial RTÉ Frontline debate from 2011 regarded by many as the pivotal moment of the campaign, and the moment he lost the presidency to Michael D Higgins. 

“What happened in that studio on that night changed the outcome of the presidential election,” Gallagher said today. 

Leitrim County Council had been one of the four local authorities to nominate him seven years ago, he noted, telling the chamber: 

“On that evening I let myself down and I let you the members of this council down and for that I am truly sorry.”

He continued: 

“During the live debate Martin McGuinness accused me of going to a man’s house after a Fianna Fáil fundraiser where he claimed I accepted a donation.”

He said the story had been put to him by a journalist the previous week, but that Gallagher had explained it was not correct. The journalist had investigated the claim, he said, and the paper had declined to run the story. 

He said he had rejected it again in the course of the live programme, but that later on the now-infamous false tweet was presented to him by Pat Kenny 

This allowed Martin McGuinness to put it to him again on live TV in a confrontational manner, Gallagher said, and it “caused me to doubt my memory momentarily”.

He said he was aware that to many people he appeared unconvincing as a result and that many people in that moment changed their vote. 

“I wish to say sorry to those who changed their vote because they lost confidence in me during that interaction.

“Many people saw me as something I am not and that pains me,” Gallagher said. 

Gallagher was one of three presidential hopefuls to address the council in Carrick-on-Shannon today, alongside fellow former Dragon Peter Casey and performer Sarah Louise Mulligan. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    44,126  128
    2
    		RTÉ cancelled its sign language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Final
    32,802  39
    3
    		'I went downhill very fast... but the thought of a drink has barely crossed my mind now for 37 years'
    30,274  22
    Fora
    1
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    358  0
    2
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    357  0
    3
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    211  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    167,536  68
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    46,495  14
    3
    		'It does make you stay awake at night and struggle to sleep, and not want to get up in the morning'
    38,199  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    33,947  6
    2
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    15,881  3
    3
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    6,587  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    GARDAí
    Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick
    Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick
    Woman dies following car crash on M1
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie