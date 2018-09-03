This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gavin Duffy secures presidential nomination from Meath County Council

Those hoping to be candidates need the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

By Órla Ryan Monday 3 Sep 2018, 2:22 PM
90334595_90334595 Gavin Duffy Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GAVIN DUFFY HAS secured the first nomination from a local authority to contest the upcoming presidential election.

The businessman has the backing of Meath County Council, securing 17 votes from councillors.

At the same meeting today, fellow potential nominees businessman Sean Gallagher and independent Senator Joan Freeman received seven and two votes respectively.

Sinn Féin abstained from the vote as did four other councillors, local councillor Caroline Lynch said.

Those hoping to contest the election need the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

A number of prospective candidates have been making their cases to various local authorities today, including councils in Leitrim, Wicklow, Kerry and Cork.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking a second term in office. A list of those hoping to contest the election, which will be held on 26 October, can be read here

