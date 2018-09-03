Gavin Duffy secures presidential nomination from Meath County Council

Gavin Duffy Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GAVIN DUFFY HAS secured the first nomination from a local authority to contest the upcoming presidential election.

The businessman has the backing of Meath County Council, securing 17 votes from councillors.

At the same meeting today, fellow potential nominees businessman Sean Gallagher and independent Senator Joan Freeman received seven and two votes respectively.

I am particularly pleased that I secured votes from FF, FG and Independents confirming my cross party appeal. #Aras18 #Aras2018 — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) September 3, 2018 Source: Gavin Duffy /Twitter

Sinn Féin abstained from the vote as did four other councillors, local councillor Caroline Lynch said.

Those hoping to contest the election need the support of four local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

A number of prospective candidates have been making their cases to various local authorities today, including councils in Leitrim, Wicklow, Kerry and Cork.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking a second term in office. A list of those hoping to contest the election, which will be held on 26 October, can be read here.