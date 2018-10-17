Peter Casey: 'It's wrong to encourage ethnic groups here - we're a melting pot'

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETER Casey has said that it’s wrong to encourage different ethnic groups in Ireland as “we’re a melting pot”.

The Dragons Den investor was responding to criticism from his fellow presidential candidates and other quarters after saying that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening, Casey explained his comments further.

“I was nominated by Tipperary County Council, and we were talking about the housing crisis and it was brought to my attention three houses were sitting empty and the travelling community had refused to take possession of the houses because they wanted land and stables for their horses.”

When it was put to him that Pavee Point had clarified that they weren’t looking for private land, but land nearby to rent, Casey said that “Pavee Point have not spoken to the councillors in Tipperary that I have”.

Casey is due to travel down to the houses on Cabra Bridge, Thurles tomorrow as part of his presidential campaign; it’s not clear what will be involved in the visit.

He said that the Travelling Community have been poorly represented. “There are people sleeping on the streets, there are people who are homeless… that’s very poor leadership, someone should have gone down to them and said ‘You’re not looking good’.”

He said that although the Travelling Community had been designated ethnic status, that it was wrong to give it to them.

I believe that it’s wrong to encourage ethnic groups here – we’re a melting pot here in Ireland… They should think and act like Irish people.

“If you encourage somebody to be different, with that comes the responsibility that you have to represent your ethnic group properly.”

He said that we should be “making them feel different” because “it’s harder for children to fit into society and it’s harder for their children’s children”.

Casey said that the president is the “influencer-in-chief”, and that “there’s far too much political correctness” in Ireland.

“I say what I think and I think what I say… I don’t regret thinking what I think, I do regret what I say at times.”