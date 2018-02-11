Poll: Should we have a presidential election this year?

Michael D Higgins has not yet said if he will seek a second term.

NEW SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has become the first party leader to say there should be a presidential election this year.

She told the Sunday Times that her “instinct” is that the role of president should be “ratified by popular vote every seven years or every five years when it’s changed”.

Current president Michael D Higgins had said that he’d only serve one term during the 2011 campaign but has not ruled out running for a second term.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appeared to suggest that Higgins could run unopposed if he so wished in the past, but there has been no real clarity yet on whether we will have an election this year.

