  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Migraine associated with heart attack, stroke, blood clots and irregular heart rate

Around one billion people worldwide are affected by migraine.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 6:15 AM
7 hours ago 10,617 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3826442
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA

MIGRAINE HAS BEEN linked with increased risks of cardiovascular problems including heart attacks, stroke, blood clots and an irregular heart rate, researchers in the British Medical Journal have claimed today.

Although the absolute risks were low, the findings suggest that “migraine should be considered a potent and persistent risk factor for most cardiovascular diseases in both men and women”.

According to the study, around one billion people worldwide are affected by migraine. It has considerable impact on quality of life and imposes a substantial burden on society.

Previous research has suggested a link between migraine and stroke and heart attacks, particularly among women.

The researchers collected patient data from the Danish National Patient Registry over a 19 year period, from 1995 to 2013.

They compared their findings from over 51,000 people who had been diagnosed with migraine with over 510,000 people who were migraine free. For each person with migraine, they matched 10 people of the same age and gender who were migraine free.

The average age for migraine diagnosis was 35 years, and 71% of participants were women.

Over a period of 19 years, the researchers found that migraine was positively associated with heart attack, stroke, blood clots and irregular heart rate.

For example, for every 1,000 patients, 25 patients with migraine had a heart attack compared with 17 migraine free patients and 45 patients with migraine had an ischaemic stroke (blood clot in the brain) compared with 25 migraine free patients.

These associations persisted after taking account of body mass index and smoking. No meaningful association was found with peripheral artery disease or heart failure.

The associations, particularly for stroke, were stronger in the first year of diagnosis than the long term, in patients with migraine aura (warning signs before a migraine, such as seeing flashing lights) than in those without aura, and in women than in men.

This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and the authors cannot rule out the possibility that other unknown factors, such as physical activity, may have influenced the results. However, key strengths include the large sample size and long term follow up.

The authors outlined reasons why migraine might increase cardiovascular disease risk.

They note that current guidelines do not recommend use of anti-clotting drugs such as aspirin to treat migraine, but call on clinicians to “consider whether patients at particularly high risk of heart disease would benefit from anticoagulant treatment”.

“Migraine should be considered a potent and persistent risk factor for most cardiovascular diseases” they said.”

“We now have plenty of evidence that migraine should be taken seriously as a strong cardiovascular risk marker” but “action to reduce risk is long overdue,” argue Professor Tobias Kurth.

“Unfortunately, funding for migraine research has been seriously neglected,” they say, and they call on public research agencies to “act quickly by investing in prospective studies to accomplish this goal.”

Read: ‘Blindness, removal of the spleen’: Study finds rubber bullets are not safe >

Read: Myth debunked: Rainy weather does NOT cause achy joints and sore backs >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim's 'fight instinct kicked in' when third man entered room
139,597  0
2
Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found
100,340  12
3
186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas
54,637  56
Fora
1
The National Broadband Plan hangs in the balance as Eir quits the project
2,414  0
2
'I put on my brother's second-hand suit and knocked on doors to get my first job'
271  0
3
'I'm careful with my words': Conor Skehan stands by his 'gaming the system' comments
238  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
44,182  60
2
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
39,337  126
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
26,347  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Payne put up an insanely cringey photo on Instagram and people are roasting him for it
16,685  3
2
Dakota Johnson has explained *that* photo of her gawking at Angelina Jolie from the Golden Globes
12,308  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,949  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision
Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision
Train full of Republican politicians collides with truck, one killed on board truck
Three dead, two injured after helicopter crashes into California home
COURTS
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Irish Rail ordered to pay €16,000 for false imprisonment of passenger
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ attending scene of serious road traffic collision in Kildare
Gardaí attending scene of serious road traffic collision in Kildare
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy
DUBLIN
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie