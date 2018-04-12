Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing almost 2 weeks

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY have renewed their appeal for information to help them trace a missing Latvian national.

Edgars Leimanis (26) went was last seen at 11pm at Newberry Close in Edenderry on Saturday 31 March.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Gardaí are concerned for Edgars and are asking anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.