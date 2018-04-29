Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
Serxhio Budi is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm yesterday evening.
He is described as:
- 5 ft 9 in height
- Of medium build
- With brown hair
- And brown eyes
When he was last seen Serxhio was wearing:
- Blue jeans
- Grey jumper
- Black hooded jacket
Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any garda station.
