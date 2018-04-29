Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Source: GPO

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Serxhio Budi is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm yesterday evening.

He is described as:

5 ft 9 in height

Of medium build

With brown hair

And brown eyes

When he was last seen Serxhio was wearing:

Blue jeans

Grey jumper

Black hooded jacket

Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any garda station.