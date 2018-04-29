  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Serxhio Budi is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm yesterday evening.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,221 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3985387

Serxhio Budi Source: GPO

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

He is described as:

  • 5 ft 9 in height
  • Of medium build
  • With brown hair
  • And brown eyes

When he was last seen Serxhio was wearing:

  • Blue jeans
  • Grey jumper
  • Black hooded jacket

Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any garda station.

