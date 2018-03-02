Banks to refund people who missed a direct debit because they couldn't lodge cash

CUSTOMERS WHO MISSED direct debits because they couldnâ€™t get to banks closed due to the weather will have cancellation and referral fees refunded.

A number of banks took the decision to close branches from Wednesday afternoon until at least today. That meant that customers who normally lodge cash or cheques to pay bills were unable to.

Those missed bills and direct debits would have incurred referral fees from banks, but a statement on behalf of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) says that its members â€“ over 70 institutions â€“ will refund customers.

â€œArising from the closure of bank branches over recent days due to severe weather conditions, some customers may not have been able to lodge funds to their accounts to meet the funding requirement of scheduled payments such as direct debits, cheques and standing orders.

This may result in unpaid transactions and associated bank fees/charges for some customers. In the circumstances banks have agreed to refund any such referral fees and any such unpaid fees/charges which may have applied.

The refunds cover Wednesday, Thursday and today. Individual banks will communicate the refunds process to customers.

A red weather warning remains in effect for Munster, Leinster and Galway, with the rest of the country under an orange warning.