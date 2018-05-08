Have you seen this teenager? Rebecca Wall missing from Waterford for almost two weeks

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Rebecca Wall has been missing from Waterford for 12 days.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Waterford on Thursday evening 26 April.

She is described as being about 5’ 4’’ tall with green eyes and shoulder length plum coloured hair.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a purple jacket.

Anyone who has seen Rebecca or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300 or any garda station