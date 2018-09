Photo provided by gardaí. Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN BALLYSHANNON are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 34-year-old woman.

Rhonda O’Loughlin was last seen at Bridgetown, Laghey, Co Donegal on Sunday.

She is described as 5’5″ in height, of slim build and brown or auburn hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.