Have you seen her? This teenager was last seen at Dublin's Connolly Station yesterday

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.

Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly Train Station yesterday evening at approximately 6.05pm.

She is described as 5ft, with long black hair.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a “State” logo on the front.

Anyone who has seen Megan or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.