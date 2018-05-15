Appeal to find man who has been missing since Friday

Kenneth Brunell Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a 32-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin since Friday.

Kenneth Brunell was last seen at his home in Ballyfermot in Dublin 10 at 10am on 11 May.

He is described as 6’1″ in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark green coat and blue/black runners when last seen.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.