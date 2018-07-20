Have you seen 17-year-old Mario? He's been missing from Kildare for five weeks

Mario Tache

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have appealed for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Mario Tache.

Mario has been missing since Monday 11 June.

Originally from Balbriggan, north Dublin, he was last seen on Main Street in Naas on that date.

Despite a number of unconfirmed sightings in the north Dublin area in recent weeks, Mario has yet to be found.

He’s 5ft 8in in height, with short black hair and brown eyes, and of a slight build.

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have information as to Mario’s whereabouts to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.