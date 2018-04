GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Wednesday afternoon.

John Renehan (47) was last seen in Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon, 25 April.

He is described as:

5 ft 8 inches in height

Of slight build

With grey hair

When last seen it’s known that John was wearing:

Blue jeans

White runners

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or any garda station.