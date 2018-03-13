Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for the public’s help in locating a young man missing since last week.

Caíque Trindade De Oliveira, from Brazil, was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Tuesday, 6 March, when leaving his home at 10am.

He is described as

Between 5’9″ and 6′ tall

Medium build

Short black hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing

Jeans

Black t-shirt

Black coat

Black Adidas shoes

His mother, who has travelled to Ireland to help with the search for her son, said his wallet containing cash and cards was found in a shop near to his home the following day.

She added that although he appears in photos wearing glasses, he may not be wearing them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, or any garda station.