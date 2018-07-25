Appeal for 15-year-old missing from Tramore since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Luke Cummins.

The 15-year-old has been missing from Tramore since Thursday evening 19 July.

Luke is described as being approximately 5’ 6’’ tall and with short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or any garda station.