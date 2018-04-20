Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Cork.

16-year-old Robert Hanratty has been missing from Youghal since Sunday afternoon.

He is described as being 5’9″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners.

It is believed that he may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, or any garda station.