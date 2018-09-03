Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are looking for the public’s help in finding 15-year old John Donovan who has been missing from Dublin 1 since Friday.

John is described as 5′ 7″ in height, of medium build with brown hair with blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, navy jeans and grey cap. He is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.