This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was made to feel like a nuisance': Report says denying access to files perpetuates abuse of forced adoption

The Clann Project report has recommended the State give those affected a statutory right to access files.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Oct 2018, 10:52 AM
33 minutes ago 780 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4286541
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A NEW REPORT on forced adoption and mother and baby homes has called on the government to give those affected a statutory right to access files.

The three-year Clann Project report was published this morning by Adoption Rights Alliance (ARA), Justice for Magdalenes Research (JFMR) and global law firm, Hogan Lovells.

It draws on witness statements extracted from conversations with 164 people who were separated from their family members through Ireland’s forced adoption system and related historical abuses.

Many of the statements relate to conditions in Mother and Baby homes:

[My mother] was tied to the bed and when she couldn’t push, one of the nuns sat on her chest to make her.

“We were made to work even if we were very ill, as I was. No excuses were ever accepted”.

I went into labour while polishing the corridor floors.

“[W]hen my mother cried out in pain during labour she was told [she] was “paying for her sins.”

Source: Clann Project/YouTube

Others spoke about the forced adoptions or about the deaths of their babies:

[My son] was wrenched from my breast by one of the nuns while I was feeding him and taken away for adoption… At no time did I give my consent to my son’s adoption.

“There was no discussion about it in advance and I was given no information afterwards other than that he had gone. Being parted from him broke my heart.”

My [adoptive] parents’ drinking was not a secret and I do not believe that if a proper vetting process had been followed they would have been allowed to adopt me.

“My childhood was not a happy one and I do not view adoption as a guarantee of a ‘better life’. My upbringing was dysfunctional primarily involving my adoptive mother’s alcoholism and sexual abuse by my brother.”

[My son was kept] in a closed off area called the dying room. I begged the nuns to take my son to a hospital, but they only did so after two weeks had passed. My son died in hospital.

‘Perpetuating the abuse’

The continued denial of access to personal records and the lack of an independent repository where all privately and publicly held records are deposited and made available, is “perpetuating the abuse of those impacted”, according to the project.

Adopted people in Ireland have no statutory right to their birth certificates or their adoption or early life files – this is out of step with Northern Ireland and Britain.

The report also notes that there is no independent system in Ireland to ensure that survivors of related institutional and historical abuses are provided with their records. These records continue to be held by the religious and private bodies, State agencies and government departments involved.

Women whose children were forcibly taken from them have to rely on the discretion of private bodies that managed the institutions or social workers operating ad hoc when looking for information about their past treatment. Equally, family members of children and adults who died in institutions and who may still lie in unmarked graves also do not have a statutory right to their relative’s personal records.

Many of the statements in the report reference the difficulty people have had in accessing information.

“Whenever I attempted to obtain information I was made to feel that I was a nuisance,” one person said.

“I felt like I was treated as a threat to my mother, and that the social worker tried to keep us apart for as long as possible,” another told the project.

When the social workers finally took me to my birth mother’s ward, I walked into the room and kissed her on the forehead. I told her who I was and she replied by saying “I knew you would find me someday”. … My mother passed away less than a month later.

The project criticised the current model of the Commission of Investigation into these institutions which is proceeding in private, and which it said is refusing personal and public access to the files it is considering.

Today’s report makes eight recommendations to the commission as it prepares to report back to the government early next year:

  • A new process of investigation should be opened to all stakeholders and make access to information its primary goal;
  • A State apology should be issued to all those who have been affected;
  • Redress and reparations, primarily in the form of access to information, and also material benefits and symbolic reparations devised through a process led by people directly affected;
  • Introduction of statutory rights and services for adopted people, natural parents, relatives of the deceased and all individuals who experienced abuse, including centralised records and access to archives and tracing services;
  • Acknowledgement by religious orders and church hierarchies;
  • Establishment of a specific unit to investigate criminal allegations;
  • Amended Statute of Limitations and reformed legal aid to enable multi-party litigation;
  • Active and ongoing memorialisation and research.

Claire McGettrick, co director of the Clann Project said witnesses had described the powerlessness that persists today because private, religious and State bodies are withholding their personal and family records.

“This is compounding the abuse suffered in the past. No other form of redress will be meaningful without first abandoning this insistence on secrecy and treating people with dignity.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    42,752  14
    2
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    41,753  129
    3
    		Kidnapped, robbed and killed - but Matthew Shepard is to finally be laid to rest after 20 years
    33,705  16
    Fora
    1
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    1,340  0
    2
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    289  1
    3
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    25  0
    The42
    1
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    30,919  12
    2
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    30,891  5
    3
    		Dublin set for new football champions after Jude's knock out Vincent's
    29,451  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    4,519  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,823  0
    3
    		8 ladies watches for under €40 that you're going to want to get your hands on
    3,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    This 22-year-old woman has been missing from Mayo since last Thursday
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    POLL
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: Are you worried about a potential hard border outcome from Brexit?
    Poll: What will the government look like after the next election?
    Poll: Will you watch the first TV debate of this year's presidential race tomorrow?
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie