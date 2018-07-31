Some motorcyclists are riding 'with complete disregard for their personal safety' - RSA chief

THE CHIEF OF the Road Safety Authority has said that some motorcyclists are riding “with complete disregard for their personal safety and the safety of others”.

The claim has come as the RSA urges motorists to be extra cautious this Bank Holiday weekend, with an extra plea being made to motorcyclists.

The RSA points out that 14 of the 20 motorcyclists who died on Irish roads last year were killed during the second half of the year, five of whom died in the last week of July.

The authority says that while most motorcyclists are aware of their vulnerability on the road, some continue to take “unnecessary risks”.

For example, the RSA cites collision investigations for last year which show that a third of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes had consumed alcohol, while half of such crashes involved bikers speeding.

“The majority of bikers on Irish roads behave responsibly and I would like to commend them on that,” RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said today.

However, there is a group who are riding motorbikes with complete disregard for their personal safety and the safety of others, and this is shown clearly following our examination of forensic investigation files of fatal collisions. Bikers who put on their helmet and think they are on a race track. I would urge these motorcyclists to ease off the throttle, and never ever ride a motorbike after drinking alcohol.

Gardaí have also urged motorcyclists to take a number of additional steps to make their riding safer, such as riding with dipped headlights on and ensuring that they are wearing the correct protective equipment.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has also joined the call for a safe Bank Holiday on the roads, saying that safety advice to motorcyclists is also relevant for other road users.

“I would urge all motorcyclists to exercise caution at this dangerous time on our roads. This is not only a safety message for motorcyclists. It’s also a call to drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, especially when turning, overtaking and at junctions,” the minister said.