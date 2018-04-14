Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in relation to the death of aÂ man last night who was found in a Tallaght park with serious injuries.

The man was found injured in Sean Walsh Park before 8.30am yesterday; he was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he later died.

The man has been named as 49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob, a Romanian national who was believed to have been working in the construction industry.

The murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Margaret Bolster, the Assistant State Pathologist.

GardaÃ­ investigating his death are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station; Ioan was last seen at 8.30pm on Thursday in the Moore Street area of Dublin.

GardaÃ­ are asking anyone with information to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.