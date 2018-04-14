Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in relation to the death of aÂ man last night who was found in a Tallaght park with serious injuries.
The man was found injured in Sean Walsh Park before 8.30am yesterday; he was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he later died.
The man has been named as 49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob, a Romanian national who was believed to have been working in the construction industry.
The murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Margaret Bolster, the Assistant State Pathologist.
GardaÃ investigating his death are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station; Ioan was last seen at 8.30pm on Thursday in the Moore Street area of Dublin.
GardaÃ are asking anyone with information to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
