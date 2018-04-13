Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after an injured man was discovered in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.

The man, who is in this 40s, was found by a passerby in the Dublin park shortly before 8am this morning.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. It is unclear how the man sustained the injuries.

The scene has been preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.