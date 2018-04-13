  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 13 April, 2018
Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park

The man was found by a passerby shortly before 8am this morning.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 13 Apr 2018, 3:24 PM
By Ceimin Burke Friday 13 Apr 2018, 3:24 PM
Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght, Dublin.
Image: William Murphy/flickr
Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght, Dublin.
Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght, Dublin.
Image: William Murphy/flickr

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to come forward after an injured man was discovered in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.

The man, who is in this 40s, was found by a passerby in the Dublin park shortly before 8am this morning.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. It is unclear how the man sustained the injuries.

The scene has been preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

