This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Harris on family forced to spend night in garda station: 'Obviously something that simply isn’t right'

Harris was the first cabinet minister to comment on the recent photograph of the family sleeping on chairs in Tallaght garda station.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Aug 2018, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,986 Views 50 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4174339
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has been the first cabinet Minister to comment on the photograph that emerged yesterday of a family of young children sleeping on chairs in Tallaght garda station.

Speaking to reporters in Arklow today, Harris said he didn’t think there was anyone in the country that wasn’t upset to see the scenes in the garda station on Wednesday.

“For any mother to feel that she needs to go to a garda station with her own children to seek emergency provision, is obviously something that simply isn’t right,” Harris said.

Harris said that the government’s priority is on working with the social housing shortage in this country.

Eoghan Murphy is working extraordinarily hard in that regard.

Margaret Cash (28) and six of her children, aged from one to 11, spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin on Wednesday after failing to secure emergency accommodation.

Speaking to 98FM this morning, Margaret said that she has now secured temporary accommodation for herself and six of her children until Monday, with the help of Inner City Helping Homeless.

homeless-family-4-390x285 Photo of the children who spent the night in Tallaght Garda Station, which the mother asked to be shared online. Source: ICHH

The Health Minister also told reporters the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) puts emergency solutions in place for a number of families but that it was very important that they continue to communicate how you can access those solutions “so no one finds themselves in a garda station”.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys also commented on the photograph of the young family.

“No one wants to see children sleeping on seats in a garda station, I do understand they were offered accommodation and they didn’t take up that offer.”

Referencing Rebuilding Ireland, which allows 1,000 prospective homeowners who don’t qualify for social housing to buy a house with a government-backed mortgage, Humphreys said:

We have a plan in place, it is working, it is going to take time.

Papal visit 

When asked by reporters about how the Pope’s visit will affect the homeless crisis Simon Harris said that it was his understanding that the homeless executive had pre-booked emergency accommodation and was looking outside the Dublin area “to make sure there is adequate accommodation”.

The DRHE said in a statement today that it closely monitors the demand for emergency accommodation and have contingency plans in place that provide additional bed capacity when required.

“Such plans were successfully activated during storm Ophelia, Emma etc and more recently during the concerts in the Phoenix Park. Plans such as these will be activated as and when required during the Papal visit.

“The DRHE actively pursues all accommodation options which may include providing accommodation outside the Dublin Region, to ensure that families are provided with emergency accommodation when needed.

“Furthermore we have been working closely with private emergency accommodation providers and have pre-booked rooms/facilities for the weekend of the Papal visit,” a  spokesperson for the DRHE said.

Speaking on the News at One yesterday, Eileen Gleeson, director of the DRHE said that the upcoming papal visit “may involve us having to take people and put them in accommodation outside of the pressure points and move them to outside of the Dublin region”.

The papal visit in my understanding is 36 hours, so it’s one night in a hotel room.

“If that’s what’s required, that’s what we will do and we have a plan in place to do that,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
48,105  124
2
Mary Lou on Tallaght Garda Station photo: 'Fianna Fáil should pull the plug. We should have an election'
41,953  213
3
Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today
37,869  85
Fora
1
This is how much passengers spend in each of Dublin Airport's shops and restaurants
6,155  0
2
'I wasn't going to college - all my friends were working for themselves and I wanted that too'
362  0
3
Sports Direct just bought House of Fraser - but its Dublin store still hangs in the balance
321  0
The42
1
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
45,315  59
2
Tour de France winner arrested over allegedly assaulting a prostitute
30,389  0
3
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions
25,680  31
DailyEdge
1
Skin Deep: These makeup tips will help you disguise how really, truly tired you are
6,454  1
2
People are sharing the three words they think are infinitely better than 'I love you'
5,827  8
3
Macaulay Culkin explained why he refused a major role in The Big Bang Theory
4,269  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
DUBLIN
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie