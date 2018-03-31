  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Remember Myles? A kidney transplant has changed his life

‘Ordinary people get to do extraordinary things.’

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:15 AM
12 minutes ago 130 Views 1 Comment
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

YOU MIGHT REMEMBER the story of Myles Jordan, who we spoke to back in 2016.

He was born with a condition known as congenital nephrotic syndrome of Finnish type, meaning a filter that sits on top of his kidneys does not function correctly.

Two years ago, he had just become eligible to go on the transplant list. He had no kidneys, was undergoing daily dialysis, fed through a tube, and limited to just 156ml of liquid water a day.

His parents, Sasha Jordan and Eavan Ryan, were unable to donate their own kidneys.

Now six, Myles’s life has changed dramatically. The final family member to be checked for eligibility, his uncle Louis Jordan, turned out to be a perfect match.

The operation was carried out in late 2016.

Although the journey wasn’t all plain sailing for Myles, his life is now that as a normal six-year-old boy.

“Ordinary people get to do extraordinary things,” his uncle said.

TheJournal.ie caught up with the family for Organ Donor Awareness Week, which starts today.

Watch our full report above, and for more details on how to get a donor card, visit IKA.ie

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

