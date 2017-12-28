  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7

The incident follows a report of a burglary in Athy this afternoon, which was interrupted by the homeowners.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 6:32 PM
9 hours ago 86,253 Views 95 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3772460

LR N7 CRASH 758A2911 Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated at 8.30pm

A MAN IN his teens has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the N7 this afternoon.

Three others, who are understood to be male teenagers, have been arrested. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

N7 Crash Scene 758A2852_90533055 Source: Eamonn Farrell

At around 3pm today, Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a house in Athy, after the householders returned home and the burglars fled.

Around 45 minutes later, gardaí pulled in a car which was travelling on the N7 Naas Road. As gardaí approached the car, it then took off at speed and headed towards Dublin.

Gardaí say that moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car at Junction 8.

One of the four occupants of the car was transported by ambulance to to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. The driver of the second car was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.

Members of the Gardaí are currently examining the scene of the incident, which occurred close to Junction 8.

Traffic diversions remain in place at Junction 8, Johnston.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
86,221  95
2
Three status yellow snow-ice warnings issued as sub-zero temperatures hit the country
76,074  122
3
200-year-old White House magnolia tree cut back after Melania Trump gave go ahead
48,056  75
Fora
1
'I nearly went bust a couple of times - we were totally undercapitalised'
1,395  0
2
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
714  0
3
Upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair is back in profit after opening its new Malahide store
395  0
The42
1
Tragedy at Leopardstown as Cheltenham champion Nichols Canyon suffers fatal fall
50,360  68
2
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
37,316  33
3
'We were getting phone calls, letters to the house' - Galway boss on personal abuse he received
27,585  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
8,347  4
2
Irish soccer fans are applauding Kevin Kilbane for using the phrase 'St. Stephen's Day' on BBC's Match of the Day
6,464  2
3
19 of the very best signs spotted at Repeal The 8th marches in 2017
5,547  15

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
DUBLIN
Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA makes emergency landing after fault detected
Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA makes emergency landing after fault detected
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
RUSSIA
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Vladimir Putin says St Petersburg supermarket explosion was 'an act of terror'
Critically ill adults and children evacuated from besieged region of Syria
Banned for life from the Olympic Games and now stepping down as 2018 World Cup organising chief
LEO VARADKAR
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
Micheál Martin: 'Fianna Fáil will reflect on committee's call for terminations up to 12 weeks'
'I won't be running a similar campaign' - Minister drops 'Welfare Cheats' approach, but says €500m fraud figure 'absolutely accurate'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie