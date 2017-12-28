Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7

Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Updated at 8.30pm

A MAN IN his teens has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the N7 this afternoon.

Three others, who are understood to be male teenagers, have been arrested. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

At around 3pm today, Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a house in Athy, after the householders returned home and the burglars fled.

Around 45 minutes later, gardaí pulled in a car which was travelling on the N7 Naas Road. As gardaí approached the car, it then took off at speed and headed towards Dublin.

Gardaí say that moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car at Junction 8.

One of the four occupants of the car was transported by ambulance to to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. The driver of the second car was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.

Members of the Gardaí are currently examining the scene of the incident, which occurred close to Junction 8.

Traffic diversions remain in place at Junction 8, Johnston.