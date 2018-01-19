The owner of last week's €4.4m Lotto ticket still hasn't claimed their prize

SEEING AS IT’S January, and people are eagerly awaiting payday, it’s a surprise to hear that the National Lottery still hasn’t heard from the winner of last Saturday’s jackpot.

Especially since that jackpot was worth €4,434,994.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford. But the National Lottery has appealed for whoever purchased the ticket to come forward, saying there has been no contact from the lucky ticket holder.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.

Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery, appealed for Lotto players to check their tickets:

It is still early days but one week on from the Lotto draw and the ticket holder has yet to make contact with us. Again we are appealing for all of our players in Donegal, and the border area, to check their tickets.

He said that there is a strong possibility that the person who owns the ticket already knows they have won the €4.4 million “but for whatever reason are taking their time to come in and claim their prize”.

“They could be getting financial advice or letting it all sink in or they could have even gone on holiday straight away – all of which has happened before with past winners,” he said.

The National Lottery advises that if you are this lucky ticket holder, you should sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444 and make arrangements to collect your prize.

During the week, the owner of Daly’s Topaz store (which sold the winning ticket), Austin Daly, speculated that the winner could be from either side of the border. He said that “between 40 and 50% of our business is from over the border in Co Tyrone so you never know. We have a lot of passing traffic here as well as a good local trade.”

Meanwhile, the ticket that matched five numbers and the bonus prize of €283,274 in the same draw has been claimed by a Donegal man in his 20s. He bought his ticket in G & S Supermarket, Church Road in Carndonagh, Co Donegal.

Tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated €2.5 million.