Someone in the north west just became €4.4 million richer

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THERE WAS ONE winner of tonight’s National Lottery draw, worth €4.4 million.

The winning numbers on the night were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, and 40, while the bonus number was 6.

The winning ticket was sold in the north west, in Lifford, Co Donegal.

The winning player did so with a quick pick ticket. The current jackpot had been rolling over since the last big winner on 23 December.

Not a bad Saturday night’s work, all things considered.