Extra day of National Ploughing Championships to take place following cancellation of today's events

AN EXTRA DAY of the National Ploughing Championships will take place this week after events were cancelled today due to Storm Ali.

Organisers confirmed the news this afternoon, saying that the arena in Tullamore, Co Offaly will now open on Friday.

They say that anyone with wristbands for Wednesday will allowed entry into the event on both Thursday and Friday.

It follows a decision this morning to call off today’s events due to damage at the site where the championships are being held.

It was expected extreme winds from Storm Ali would pass by 10am this morning, but the gusts were heavier and the storm slower moving than expected led to the cancellation of events.

The championships are expected to go ahead as normal tomorrow, which was due to be the final day of the annual event.