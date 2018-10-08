This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon

The Scottish First Minister has said that Glasgow and Belfast could end up competing for investment post-Brexit.

By Conal Thomas Monday 8 Oct 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,632 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4274100
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland should have its own  “backstop” deal after Brexit. 

The “backstop” agreement between the UK and the EU is designed to avoid checks and physical infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the Republic. 

If Britain and the EU fail to agree a trade deal then Northern Ireland would remain within the EU economic market. 

Speaking to Sky News, the first minister said that such a deal could put Scotland at a disadvantage. 

“You end up in a position where not only is Scotland being taken out of the single market but we’ve got Northern Ireland still in the single market.”

The implications for us in terms of attracting business and investment, for our economy, become really profound. 

Asked should a version of the backstop deal apply to Scotland, Sturgeon said: “That would be my position.”

The first minister said she wasn’t going to “stand in the way” of solutions to Northern Ireland’s complicated Brexit issues. 

But in terms of single market investment, Sturgeon warned that “Glasgow and Belfast might find [themselves] in competition”.

If we’re looking down the road to a situation where Belfast is still in the single market and Glasgow is not then any responsible First Minister of Scotland is going to say ‘That’s a big worry for us.’

EU leaders are set to meet next week for a key summit to discuss a possible Brexit deal. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    55,269  49
    2
    		20 killed in New York state car crash after wedding limo slams into pedestrians
    46,548  17
    3
    		Quiz: How much do you know about 90s films?
    35,705  10
    Fora
    1
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    818  0
    2
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    308  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    51,956  98
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    41,836  18
    3
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    35,721  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    4,964  0
    2
    		The all-important 3-0 this year? Here are the biggest moments from the year you were born
    4,484  0
    3
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    3,679  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    GARDAí
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan OâDriscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    All-Ireland intermediate finalists Cork and Down lead the way in 2018 Soaring Stars nominations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie