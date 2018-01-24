€2.7 million worth of drugs seized in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 50s and seized approximately €2.7 million worth of cannabis following a search this morning.

The planned operation involved gardaí searching a warehouse in Belcamp Lane in Coolock.

Cannabis in various stages of growth were discovered at the scene in what is described as a grow house.

The scene is currently preserved.

The man is being held at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.