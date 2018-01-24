€2.7 million worth of drugs seized in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 50s and seized approximately €2.7 million worth of cannabis following a search this morning.
The planned operation involved gardaí searching a warehouse in Belcamp Lane in Coolock.
Cannabis in various stages of growth were discovered at the scene in what is described as a grow house.
The scene is currently preserved.
The man is being held at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Read: Wicklow man died after taking headshop drug known as ‘gravel’ and ‘bubble’
Read: ‘Mistrust’, ‘frustration’: Dubliners have their say on the future of policing in Ireland
COMMENTS (36)