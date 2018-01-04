  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea reopens hotline with South Korea in diplomatic breakthrough

South Korea has offered to hold talks with the North on 9 January.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 10:18 AM
3 hours ago 7,928 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780712

ADDITION South Korea Koreas Tensions A South Korean government official checks the direct-phone call to talk with the North Korean side Source: South Korea Unification Ministry via AP

UN SECRETARY GENERAL Antonio Guterres has welcomed the reopening of a hotline between North and South Korea and voiced hope for more diplomatic initiatives to end the peninsula’s nuclear standoff.

Yesterday, North and South Korea reopened the communication channel that had been shut since 2016, following an offer from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to send a team to next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“It is always a positive development to have a dialogue between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea,” said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

Guterres “welcomes the reopening of the inter-Korean communication channel”, he added.

UN Security Council resolutions call for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and “we hope that enhanced diplomatic initiatives will help to achieve that goal”, said Haq.

South Korea has offered to hold talks with the North on 9 January to discuss “matters of mutual interest” including the North’s Olympic participation.

Guterres’ support for inter-Korean dialogue stood in contrast to remarks from US Ambassador Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday dismissed the overtures between Pyongyang and Seoul as a “Band-Aid”.

The United States, backed by Japan, is pushing for sanctions and total isolation of Kim’s regime in response to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests.

Russia, and North Korea’s sole major ally China have repeatedly called for talks to de-escalate tensions, but the United States has been adamant that Pyongyang must first freeze its military programs.

Haley warned on Tuesday that if Pyongyang carries out another missile test, it would face the likelihood of even more sanctions.

The Security Council adopted a new raft of sanctions on 22 December to restrict oil supplies to North Korea - the third set of measures imposed on Pyongyang in a year.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Government to carry out new national survey on sexual abuse and violence in Ireland

More: Spanish politicians slam drag queen’s proposed participation in festive parades

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
154,737  418
2
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
76,273  232
3
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
56,247  263
Fora
1
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
2,413  0
2
The Staycity 'aparthotel' chain plans a near-tenfold Dublin expansion by 2021
314  0
3
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
286  0
The42
1
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
39,079  37
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
33,197  57
3
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip
25,211  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
20,498  2
2
An Post managed to deliver this ridiculously damaged letter from Australia to the correct address in Dublin
15,393  5
3
Only 90s Kids Can Pass This Extremely Simple Quiz
13,567  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
DUNDALK
GardaÃ­ say no 'established link' showing Dundalk attack was international terrorism
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk attack was international terrorism
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
LEO VARADKAR
New national survey to examine sexual harassment in workplace
New national survey to examine sexual harassment in workplace
Taoiseach criticised for visiting 'undemocratic' Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán
Taoiseach wants to up spending on climate change to avoid hefty EU fines
MURDER
Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Cavan on New Year's Eve
Man arrested over fatal stabbing in Cavan on New Year's Eve
Man charged with brother's murder told gardaí: 'Sorry, I didn't mean it'
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie