  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spanish politicians slam drag queen's proposed participation in festive parades

Conservatives have argued that her appearance is “distorting” an event aimed at children.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 9:30 AM
10 hours ago 9,680 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780455
The traditional parade takes place during the eve of the Epiphany, marking the end of the Christmas festivities.
Image: DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress
The traditional parade takes place during the eve of the Epiphany, marking the end of the Christmas festivities.
The traditional parade takes place during the eve of the Epiphany, marking the end of the Christmas festivities.
Image: DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress

CONSERVATIVE POLITICIANS HAVE criticised Madrid city hall for allowing a famous drag queen to take part in an upcoming Epiphany feast parade, arguing it is “distorting” an event aimed at children.

La Prohibida, whose stage name means The Forbidden, will star on one of the floats in the event tomorrow in the working class Puente de Vallecas district in southern Madrid, one of 17 Epiphany feast parades planned for the Spanish capital.

The parades are held each year across Spain on the eve of the Feast of the Epiphany, which celebrates the coming of three wise men with gifts for Jesus.

Just as with Santa Claus, children write letters to the Magi asking for gifts which are left for them on  6 January, a national holiday in Spain.

The celebration is more popular than Christmas in Spain and in parts of Latin America.

La Prohibida, who sports bright red lipstick and blue hair on her Twitter profile picture, said in a tweet that she would wear teddy pyjamas at the parade but critics have complained that Madrid city hall should respect the parades’ traditional form.

“Epiphany should be respected, just as we would respect any festival of any religion,” said Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the spokesman for Spain’s ruling conservative Popular Party at Madrid city hall, who opposes the city’s leftist mayor Manuela Carmena.

He accused Carmena, a former Communist Party member, lawyer and anti-Franco activist before the dictator’s death in 1975, of “distorting Christmas”.

The float featuring La Prohibida was proposed by Orgullo Vallekano, a gay rights association based in the Vallecas district, whose local football club, Rayo Vallecano, in 2015 wore rainbow shoelaces during a first division match as part of a campaign against homophobia in football.

The parade will “be respectful of children, of their dreams, and of the character of this festival,” said Fransico Perez Ramos, a city councillor with the leftwing coalition Ahora Madrid which governs the Spanish capital.

La Prohibida said the float aims to defend “diversity and equality” and questioned on Twitter why nobody complained when past parades featured people dressed up as Star Wars characters that have nothing to do with Christmas.

Two years ago the Vallecas district chose a woman to represent one of the three Magi at its Epiphany parade to promote equality.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Boris Johnson backs right-wing commentator – who regrets ‘politically incorrect’ comments – for top job >

Read: Begging clampdown urged ahead of royal wedding >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
81,057  233
2
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
57,025  263
3
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
44,570  84
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
478  0
2
'I was bleeding heavily while blacking out. I thought I was dying'
116  0
3
IDA boss: We want finance firms to set up in the midlands once they have a Dublin base
104  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
33,466  57
2
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
22,105  67
3
Offaly miss late chances to win as Colm Basquel fires 1-6 for Dublin in draw
15,160  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
22,710  2
2
Only 90s Kids Can Pass This Extremely Simple Quiz
17,366  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,043  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
Investigation launched after life-saving defibrillator 'smashed' on Limerick street
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie