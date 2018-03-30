  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 30 March, 2018
PSNI and gardaí seize what could be Northern Ireland’s largest ever haul of cannabis

The value of the drugs will be released in due course.

By Paul Hosford Friday 30 Mar 2018, 9:41 PM
40 minutes ago 4,750 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Israel Patterson
Image: Shutterstock/Israel Patterson

PSNI OFFICERS HAVE seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland’s largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The cannabis was intercepted and five people arrested by PSNI officers today following a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Síochána and Irish customs officials under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said:

“This huge haul of cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, County Down earlier today. Five individuals, three men and two women were detained at the address. Officers also carried out a number of follow-up searches and enquiries at other locations.

“This seizure and the associated searches and arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the real-time intelligence sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions.

With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today.

Also speaking today, An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Barry O’Brien said: “I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs.

“This demonstrates the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

