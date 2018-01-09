  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite raffles and free coffee incentives

The HSE ran a campaign over the last few months to encourage healthcare workers to get the vaccine.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
4 hours ago 7,252 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3786843
Image: Shutterstock/Emmy1622
Image: Shutterstock/Emmy1622

UPTAKE OF THE flu vaccination among hospital workers has increased in recent months following a campaign launched by the HSE, but the rate for nurses remains low at just over 32%.

Back in October, Minister for Health Simon Harris had expressed concern at slow uptake -  just 31% of all hospital workers were immunised in 2016. The number for nursing staff in 2016 was even lower at 26.4%.

According to documents released to journalist Ken Foxe, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in September last year had told Harris that he was concerned about “the poor uptake of the vaccine in patient facing staff roles”.

He warned that staff who are not vaccinated represent a risk to patients as they can spread flu and when they become ill they will be absent from the workforce, often at a time when they are most needed.

“The rates among nurses are of most concern given that they are so low in comparison to others and given that in numerical terms they constitute the majority of health professionals in the care settings in question. I have particular concern about the lack of leadership from nursing unions as well as others in this area,” he said.

In 2016 the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) had asked members not to volunteer for the Peer Vaccination Programme due to concerns that nursing staff would be diverted away from normal duties to administer the jabs.

Following the Minister’s comments in October, however, the union said it had secured additional staffing resources to allow members to cooperate and it encouraged them to avail of the vaccination.

Incentives

Now the HSE has said uptake levels for staff are up since it launched its promotional campaign in October.

Dr John Duddihy, Director of Public Health South East told TheJournal.ie that the campaign included promotional materials like an information video and booklet for healthcare workers and education sessions held in hospitals and longterm care facilities.

More than 500 peer vaccinators were trained to facilitate increased numbers of those availing of the flu jab.

Cuddihy also said hospitals and community health organisations also offered incentives “such as entry to a raffle, free tea or coffee etc” to their healthcare workers to avail of the flu vaccine.

At the end of November, the uptake level for healthcare workers in hospitals was 37.9%. The rate for nurses remained low at 32.3%.

The uptake rate for workers in longterm care facilities was also up from 28.1% in the full previous flu season to 32.2% at the end of November. Again, the level for nurses was lower than the overall percentage healthcare workers at 30.8%.

Over 90% of residents in long stay facilities have received the vaccination.

The level among medical and dental staff is at 56%,while among health and social care professionals it is at 46%. The HSE anticipates the uptake rate will increase in the coming weeks and months.

“It is vital for healthcare workers to receive the flu vaccine because one can be infectious and transmit the flu for one day before showing symptoms. The flu vaccine is a lifesaver as it protects healthcare workers, their families and their vulnerable patients,” Cuddihy told TheJournal.ie.

The number of reported cases of influenza-like illness in Ireland has continued to increase in recent weeks and the HSE has continued to encourage high-risk groups to get vaccinated.

Flu is expected to increase and to circulate for at least the next four to six weeks. Anyone who gets flu is advised to stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies like paracetamol to ease symptoms.

Anyone in high-risk categories should contact their GP if they develop symptoms.

Read: Children with flu symptoms urged to stay home from school as virus strain hits young hardest>

Read: ‘Chaos is the reality of our health services’: Doctors say a trolley crisis is only ever hours away>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare
67,499  10
2
Two hurt as fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower in New York
63,100  74
3
Man speaks out after metre-long 'spear' smashes through windscreen on the M50
49,711  54
Fora
1
Poll: Do you feel like Ireland has recovered from the recession?
907  0
2
Three decades after opening, Knock Airport reported its busiest year ever
263  0
3
Forever 21 is pulling out of Ireland after racking up more than €40m in losses
93  0
The42
1
Analysis: Conor Murray's lineout and Munster's clever set-piece attack
28,532  21
2
FA Cup fourth round sees Liverpool pitted against West Brom, Man United draw Yeovil Town
20,221  33
3
'Lads are nearly detesting playing inter-county football'
19,287  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gave a shoutout to her best friend Eileen in her Golden Globes speech, but do you recognise her?
15,801  0
2
Dublin Bus had the loveliest response to a 3-year-old's question about buses 'sleeping outside'
8,061  0
3
16 of the best behind-the-scenes tweets and Instagrams from the Golden Globes
5,693  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare
Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare
Murder inquiry launched after man's body is found in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
DUBLIN
Forever 21 to close Dublin store and pull out of Ireland
Forever 21 to close Dublin store and pull out of Ireland
'This is life-changing, but we won’t go crazy': Family syndicate collects €38.9m jackpot
Teenagers charged over thefts of a charity box, petrol, and smartphones in 6 different counties
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should it be mandatory for health professionals to get the flu jab?
Poll: Should it be mandatory for health professionals to get the flu jab?
Poll: Do you have more disposable income than five years ago?
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
MURDER
Second man released in connection with murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson
Second man released in connection with murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson
Over 1,000 people turn out for candlelight vigil in Dundalk for murdered Japanese man
Jon Venables charged with offences relating to indecent images of children

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie