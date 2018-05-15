Tributes paid after tragic death of 'happy, smiling young boy who loved planes'

THE SCHOOL OF the young boy who died in a light aircraft crash in Offaly on Sunday has paid tribute to “a happy, smiling young boy”.

Kacper Kacprzak (7) was a first class pupil in Scoil an Chroí Ró Naofa Íosa in Huntstown in Dublin.

He died in the crash which took place after 16 parachutists from the Irish Parachute Club successfully made a jump after taking off from Clonbullogue Airfield.

The young boy’s father Kris was one of the skydivers who jumped from the aircraft.

The pilot of the plane Neil Bowditch, known as Billy to the club’s members, also died in the crash after the aircraft plunged from the sky into a boggy area near Clonbullogue.

Investigations are continuing into the crash but the young boy’s school have posted a tribute to him online this afternoon.

“Our school community is shocked and saddened to learn that one of our first class pupils, Kacper Kacprzak, tragically lost his life on Sunday,” school principal Kieran Lyons said.

Kacper was a happy, smiling young boy, always enthusiastic and interested in learning. He had a great bond with his peers and was a very good friend. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed in our school by pupils and staff alike.

The principal also outlined that the school had implemented its critical incident management plan to provide support for staff, pupils and parents in dealing with the tragedy.

This included providing information on children’s understanding of death at different ages.

Members of the Irish Parachute Club have also been rallying around in support of the families of those who died.

A Go Fund Me page set up by one of the club’s members is approaching its fundraising goal for the families of €25,000.

On the fundraising page, Allaiouti Hassan wrote that the members are “heartbroken”.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of two cherished members of our family at the Irish Parachute Club, little Kacper, son of our dear friend and fellow skydiver Kris, and Billy, a true gentlemen and a thoughtful and great pilot,” Hassan wrote.

This is a difficult time for us all. I know that our skydiving family and the wider community want to come together and do what we can to support the families affected by this tragic accident.

“I myself have a son the same age as Kacper who loves planes. Having met Kacper at the club I know he was such a beautiful boy who would touch anyone’s heart.”