Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Gardaí arrest 22 people in crackdown on alleged burglary gangs

They were arrested by gardaí in the Carlow/Kilkenny division.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago
A previous checkpoint in Carlow.
Image: Garda Press
A previous checkpoint in Carlow.
A previous checkpoint in Carlow.
Image: Garda Press

TWENTY TWO PEOPLE were arrested today in the Carlow/Kilkenny region as part of Operation Thor – a nationwide campaign targeting burglary gangs.

The arrests were made during a day-of-action in the Thomastown area today 

According to gardaí, the raids were part of Operation Thor’s Project Storm, a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in the Kilkenny/ Carlow Division.

Of the 22 arrests, 13 people have been charged, five were released for files to the DPP and one person appeared in Waterford District Court this afternoon.

A further three people have been arrested in respect of outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

A garda spokesman said: “A total of 43 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were carried out during the operation resulting in the seizure of four vehicles under the Road Traffic Acts. A number of FCPNs were also issued to drivers for a variety of breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

“A number of community engagement activities took pace during the day, including road safety workshops at a local schools. The Garda Mounted Unit visited a number of primary schools in the area. Twenty-four (24) trainee gardaí currently based at the Garda College Templemore also took part in the operation.”

