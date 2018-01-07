'People have clearly been inspired': There have been 1,400 organ donor cards requested in the past fortnight

THE IRISH KIDNEY Association has said that request for organ donation cards has shot up over the past two weeks thanks to the positive impact of campaigners.

A spokesperson for the IKA said that in the region of 1,400 donor cards had been requested over the past fortnight.

Colin White – national projects manager with the IKA – said that this was six to seven times more than the usual number for this period.

He put the increase down to the positive messages and campaigning from people who had received organ donations recently, and the impact it had on their lives.

“People have clearly been inspired by what they have seen and read recently,” said White.

It’s all the positive coverage that has been feeding the demand. People are now saying ‘why wouldn’t you donate? ‘

In particular, the IKA thanked recent lung transplant patient Orla Tinsley and lung and heart transplant patient Isabel Terry.

Both have campaigned extensively the raise awareness around organ donation for the past number of years.

“It gives people hope,” said White.

He said that it was important for families to have “the conversation” around organ donation and for people to have their wishes clear in advance of any unforeseen accidents or issues.

Tinsley (30) had been on a waiting list for a lung transplant for some time, and had been called six times previously about potential transplants. In September her seventh call led to the operation going ahead.

The journalist and cystic fibrosis activist had been on the waiting list for a double lung transplant since she suffered respiratory failure last year.

Tweeting on Stephen’s Day, she said:

Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf

Cork woman Isabel Terry underwent a high-risk double lung and heart transplant last year.

Despite complications following the operation, she was well enough to return home for Christmas.

You can find out more about organ donation here