  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have shiny new lungs' -Irish Cystic Fibrosis activist gets double lung transplant

The journalist and Cystic Fibrosis activist has long campaigned for more awareness about the condition.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 5:02 PM
9 hours ago 17,742 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3770368
Orla Tinsley
Image: Orla Tinsley Transplant Fund
Orla Tinsley
Orla Tinsley
Image: Orla Tinsley Transplant Fund

IRISH CYSTIC FIBROSIS campaigner Orla Tinsley says she is thinking of her donor as she recovers from a double lung transplant.

Tinsley (30) had been on a waiting list for a lung transplant for some time, and had been called six times previously about potential transplants. Last week her seventh call led to the operation going ahead.

She had a number of days on life support in a New York hospital, where the transplant took place.

Tweeting this evening, she said:

Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf

The journalist and Cystic Fibrosis activist has long campaigned for more awareness about the condition which affects the lungs and digestive system.

She has been on the waiting list for a double lung transplant since she suffered respiratory failure last year.

Throughout her time in hospital, she has repeatedly urged the public to carry donor cards.

Tinsley’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical expenses following a successful surgery.

According to the page which has now raised nearly €95,000, while Tinsley’s health insurance will cover the transplant, there are aspects of care and recovery (including mediation, transport, oxygen and much more) which are not covered by insurance.

Donations can be made to the Orla Tinsley transplant fund here.  

Read: Orla Tinsley: Honesty about death and purpose in life>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
139,439  21
2
Whatever happened to... the derelict south Dublin hotel with the 'Kilternan curse'?
49,457  18
3
Quiz: Can you name the Irish town from above?
39,249  22
Fora
1
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
522  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
43,796  46
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,075  63
3
'I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone'
36,735  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
17 very Irish tweets about Brooklyn last night
13,883  1
2
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
10,663  5
3
Conor McGregor shared photos of his and Dee Devlin's first Christmas with Conor Jr... it's The Dredge
8,349  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
The Doughnut Bubble
RETAIL
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
LEO VARADKAR
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
CHRISTMAS
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie