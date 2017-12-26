'I have shiny new lungs' -Irish Cystic Fibrosis activist gets double lung transplant

IRISH CYSTIC FIBROSIS campaigner Orla Tinsley says she is thinking of her donor as she recovers from a double lung transplant.

Tinsley (30) had been on a waiting list for a lung transplant for some time, and had been called six times previously about potential transplants. Last week her seventh call led to the operation going ahead.

She had a number of days on life support in a New York hospital, where the transplant took place.

Tweeting this evening, she said:

Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf

The journalist and Cystic Fibrosis activist has long campaigned for more awareness about the condition which affects the lungs and digestive system.

She has been on the waiting list for a double lung transplant since she suffered respiratory failure last year.

Throughout her time in hospital, she has repeatedly urged the public to carry donor cards.

Tinsley’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical expenses following a successful surgery.

According to the page which has now raised nearly €95,000, while Tinsley’s health insurance will cover the transplant, there are aspects of care and recovery (including mediation, transport, oxygen and much more) which are not covered by insurance.

Donations can be made to the Orla Tinsley transplant fund here.