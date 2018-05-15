This is why the word 'gammon' is cooking up trouble in the UK

Gammon has become a popular term on social media to describe the rosy complexion of outraged middle-aged people in the UK.

YOU MIGHT THINK of gammon as the bottom piece of a side of bacon, but the word has a new context in the UK.

The term ‘gammon’ is being used to describe the complexion of angry middle-aged white people.

The bacon-based insult was popularised by younger voters during the 2017 UK general election to describe a red-faced white male, usually ranting about Brexit and immigrants.

Gammon has since taken over the UK press, with analysis pieces appearing in most publications.

A recent article in The Times UK claims that it is supporters of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn using the term to attack middle-aged men.

The phrase is seen as a response by the left to the term ‘snowflake’, which describes an millennial who’s easily offended.

The gammon and snowflake clash has highlighted the division that still remains between the generations following the Brexit vote.

According to the BBC, gammon gained momentum as an insult in 2017, when a Twitter user posted a collage of contributors to the programme Question Time, with the phrase ‘Great Wall of Gammon’.

Whatever happens, hopefully politicians will start listening to young ppl after this. This Great Wall of gammon has had its way long enough. pic.twitter.com/N0ZWI3wMuM — Ben Davis (@bendavis_86) June 8, 2017 Source: Ben Davis /Twitter

Since then many people in the UK have spoken out against the term, describing it as derogatory and even racist towards older white people.

Democratic Unionist Party MP Emma Little-Pengelly has backed the claims of racism, saying she was appalled by the used of the word.

I'm appalled by the term "gammon" now frequently entering the lexicon of so many (mainly on the left) & seemingly be accepted. This is a term based on skin colour & age - stereotyping by colour or age is wrong no matter what race, age or community. It is just wrong — E Little-Pengelly MP (@little_pengelly) May 13, 2018 Source: E Little-Pengelly MP /Twitter

Columnist for the Guardian, Owen Jones, recently wrote that affluent white men are not a race and that white people mocking other white people over their skin colour is not racism.

That right wingers are now pushing the use of the word ‘gammon’ as racism is an age-old example of how the privileged crave a sense of persecution, that they can target genuinely oppressed minorities while claiming they are the real victims.”

This opinion has been echoed by on social media, with many make light of the outrage.

BREAKING: David Cameron to return to frontline UK politics. He will head up a new political party that aims to capture the Gammon vote.



Cameron confesses he has had a "difficult" relationship with pigs in the past but does not expect it to cause problems. #Gammon pic.twitter.com/6LzxENexKu — Dr Sausages (@DrSausages1) May 14, 2018 Source: Dr Sausages /Twitter

How to tell if you might have a bad case of #Gammon.



>"I'm not racist but..."

>Conflation of strength & violence.

>Taking personal credit for historical acts.

>Feeling marginalised when others ask for equal privilege.

>Lack of empathy.

>Anger issues.

>Fragile bigoted views. pic.twitter.com/GQ20BKLaEJ — Dan/Haut (@HautSpot) May 13, 2018 Source: Dan /Haut/Twitter

The debate surrounding the term gammon might seem benign but in a piece published today by Ben Davis, he explains how this debate is an insight into how online conversations are going.

As Davis coined the term gammon, we will leave the last word to him.