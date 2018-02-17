  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oxfam chief executive says criticism over prostitution scandal has been 'disproportionate'

Chief executive Mark Goldring has repeatedly apologised for failings in the way the charity dealt with claims of sexual misconduct.

By AFP Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 4:24 PM
7 hours ago 8,393 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3857649
Oxfam UK chief executive Mark Goldring
Image: Danny Lawson via PA Images
Oxfam UK chief executive Mark Goldring
Oxfam UK chief executive Mark Goldring
Image: Danny Lawson via PA Images

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the Oxfam charity in Britain has hit back at criticism over the prostitution scandal that he said was “out of proportion”, as the British charity agreed not to bid for more government funds until it cleans up its act.

Chief executive Mark Goldring has repeatedly apologised for failings in the way the charity dealt with claims of sexual misconduct by its aid staff but said some people refused to listen to explanations.

“The intensity and the ferocity of the attack make you wonder, what did we do?” he said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

“We murdered babies in their cots? Certainly, the scale and the intensity of the attacks feels out of proportion to the level of culpability. I struggle to understand it.”

He suggested that some critics were motivated in part by opposition to taxpayer-funded aid - Oxfam received nearly €36 million from the British government last year.

The charity has unveiled an action plan to tackle sexual harassment and abuse and agreed not to bid for any more state funds until reforms were in place.

“Oxfam has agreed to withdraw from bidding for any new UK government funding until the Department for International Development is satisfied that they can meet the high standards we expect of our partners,” aid minister Penny Mordaunt said.

She said all the government’s charitable partners had been asked to give assurances on their safeguarding and reporting practices by 26 February.

“We have been very clear that we will not work with any organisation that does not live up to the high standards on safeguarding and protection that we require,” Mordaunt said.

Oxfam has been mired in scandal since revelations one week ago that staff used prostitutes while working in Haiti following a devastating 2010 earthquake.

There have since been claims made about aid workers in Chad, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines, and three Oxfam global ambassadors including South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu have quit their roles.

Deputy chief executive Penny Lawrence resigned over the Haiti affair earlier this week and on Friday, Oxfam International’s executive director, Winnie Byanyima, said it would haunt the charity.

“What happened in Haiti and afterwards is a stain on Oxfam that will shame us for years, and rightly so,” she told the BBC, adding: “From the bottom of my heart, I am asking for forgiveness.”

‘Lies and exaggerations’

Ministers have demanded Oxfam produce a plan on how to deal with any forthcoming allegations, that it report any staff members involved in the Haiti scandal and that it fully cooperate with the Haitian authorities.

The aid group said it would create an independent commission with the power to access records and interview staff, and impose stricter controls on employees.

It will also double the number of staff engaged in safeguarding and triple its funding in this area to more than €800,000 euros, while also increasing investment in gender training.

Oxfam fired four staff members for gross misconduct and allowed three others to resign following an internal inquiry into what happened in Haiti in 2011.

But it admitted on Thursday it had rehired one of those sacked just months later.

Roland van Hauwermeiren, Oxfam’s director in Haiti at the time and one of the three who resigned from the charity, dismissed the allegations.

“I have never been into a brothel, a nightclub or a bar in that country,” the 68-year-old Belgian said in a four-page letter published on the website of Belgian VTM News.

“There were numerous men and women who tried to get into my house with all sorts of excuses to demand money, work, or to offer sexual services. But I never gave into these advances,” he said.

Van Hauwermeiren, who has taken part in an internal inquiry at the British charity, said he told Oxfam he had engaged in “intimate relations some three times” at his home.

“This was with an honourable, mature woman, who was not an earthquake victim nor a prostitute. And I did not give her any money,” he said, adding that he was, however, “deeply ashamed” of the liaison.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Oxfam Ireland to take the lead as global charity looks to remove ‘stain’ of sex scandal

More: Archbishop Desmond Tutu quits as Oxfam ambassador in wake of sex scandal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
50,859  9
2
'A lot of money to the ordinary Joe soap': Millions overpaid and hundreds of data breaches at civil service HR system
40,792  64
3
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
37,649  47
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
769  0
2
Lufthansa's Clare unit claimed it would suffer 'irreparable damage' if workers went on strike
449  0
3
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
49,350  10
2
Dundalk man McElroy excels with Saracens after U20s World Cup dream was shattered
26,800  28
3
'Liam was extraordinary - one of the greatest talents that played for us in the last 20 years'
24,838  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
6,503  13
2
Alicia Vikander didn't bring her Oscar home with her because it was too heavy for her hand luggage
6,001  0
3
Michael (from the best episode of Room To Improve) stole Dermot Bannon's thunder on the Late Late
5,813  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Gardaí seek help finding girl who has been missing for two days
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
CORK
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Irish Rail customers to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours
Hunt for details on child burials at Bessboro mother and baby home
Clare and Cork show their hand ahead of Sunday's Cusack Park showdown
PSNI
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Police appeal for witnesses over death of boy (5) in river
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Man murdered in west Belfast was shot in living room in front of partner and child

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie