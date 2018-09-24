This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach

Cosgrave also criticised RTÉ for not highlighting issues around the housing crisis.

By Christina Finn Monday 24 Sep 2018, 11:05 AM
52 minutes ago 4,038 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4251201
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

HOUSING PROTESTERS have been castigated as criminals because they don’t vote for Fine Gael, according to entrepreneur and co-founder of the Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave. 

In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Cosgrave was asked about why he took part in the Take Back The City protest against the housing crisis at the weekend. 

He later went on to criticise the national broadcaster for not highlighting issues around the housing crisis after he was asked at least five times, and did not clearly state, whether he discussed the issue of housing directly with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he was speaking at the MoneyConf this year. 

The event, which was held in Dublin in June, is organised by Cosgrave. It is attended by the world’s leading bitcoin, cryptocurrency and fintech experts. 

Varadkar gave an opening speech on the second day of the conference in which he said he wanted Dublin to become Europe’s tech capital.

“I think Fine Gael may have underestimated the nature of this crisis,” Cosgrave said this morning, adding that protesters in the city are being dubbed as troublemakers. 

He said a farmer he knows was part of a group that occupied the Department of Agriculture as a form of protest, yet nothing was said about it. 

“It wasn’t stormed by heavy-armed police officers in riot gear, they were left peacefully there to protest for seven days,” he said, adding that Fine Gael never came out and spoke out against farmers who protest. 

He said farmers in this country are not called out “as criminals, as disgraceful, words used by ministers over the last week”. 

He added: 

I think that should tell you something about Fine Gael. Fine Gael have decided, ultimately, that they think protesters in the city are of working class backgrounds, that they are from poor and disadvantaged areas and as a consequence they will castigate them as criminals – but when farmers do it, when farmers occupy farms all over this country, which they have been doing for years now, there isn’t a word out of Fine Gael and I think that should tell you something about the operating base of Fine Gael as a party in modern Ireland.

The entrepreneur was asked if he had raised the issue with Varadkar personally at the event organised by Cosgrave, in which the Taoiseach was a speaker.

Cosgrave took issue with the question and said he had been raising the issue of housing with advisors and a number of ministers for years. He added that he also had the housing minister over to his own home to discuss the issues. 

Have I raised it? I think thousands, tens of thousands of people have been raising it, the Central Bank has been raising it, the EU Commission has been raising it, the IMF raised it, The Economist have raised it. 
Have I been raising it? Yes I took part in a protest on Saturday…
When asked again to clarify if had spoken to Varadkar on the issue, he said: 
I find this reprehensible, have RTÉ covered the fact that this government has never said as much as a word about farmers in this country who have occupied farm after farm after farm, halting the sale of those farms for years now – have you pointed out the hypocrisy of that? That a group of people – believed to be from west Dublin – are castigated as criminals and disgraceful. Why? Because Fine Gael know they don’t vote for them. 

Multinationals

Over the weekend, a report in The Sunday Business Post stated that multinationals had warned government about the lack of progress in solving the housing crisis. 

Cosgrave said the housing crisis is not just affecting society but the economy at large, and the multinational firms have told ministers this. 

He said other countries in Europe have rolled out policies, policies he said are not even being discussed by the government or RTÉ. 

“I think that is incredibly worrying,” said Cosgrave.

Cosgrave is best known for hosting the Web Summit in Ireland for a number of years. 

The Web Summit moved to Lisbon in 2016. 

When the move to Portugal was announced in 2015, email correspondence between government officials and organisers of the tech conference revealed how the relationship deteriorated after Cosgrave raised concerns about traffic management, public transport, hotel costs and WiFi at the RDS.

TheJournal.ie has asked the Web Summit if Cosgrave raised the issue of housing with the Taoiseach at the MoneyConf this year.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer
    75,220  27
    2
    		It's going to hit 21 degrees this week (no, really)
    49,740  9
    3
    		Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    39,435  44
    Fora
    1
    		How Donegal is using its status as one of the west's least-visited counties as a selling point
    208  0
    2
    		Ireland is falling behind when it comes to offshore wind energy. Here's what needs to change
    196  0
    3
    		'Growth won't happen by itself': Ireland's DataSolutions is bullish on the UK despite Brexit
    96  0
    The42
    1
    		Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    38,606  66
    2
    		Reigning Munster champs Nemo held to 0-4 as Castlehaven knock them out in Cork quarter-final
    31,990  42
    3
    		‘I’ve good friends that are in prison and some that are dead. For me football was an escape’
    32,083  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Well Do You Know Lesbian Slang?
    8,668  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: How often do you go to the hairdressers?
    6,369  3
    3
    		6 books to read on your commute this coming October
    4,117  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    DRUGS
    GardaÃ­ issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    'Life is so much more chaotic': A day on addiction outreach in Limerick city
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie