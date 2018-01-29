  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial

The jury members were warned not to talk to anyone about the issues covered during the trial.

By Ashleigh McDonald Monday 29 Jan 2018, 6:09 PM
4 hours ago 20,726 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823002
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: PA Images/inpho.ie
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: PA Images/inpho.ie

A JURY WAS today sworn in at Belfast Crown Court to preside over a trial of two international rugby players accused of sexual offences.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who have both played rugby for Ulster and Ireland, have been charged with raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

The players stood in the dock alongside two other men, co-accused Rory Harrison and Blane McIlroy, as a jury consisting of nine men and three women was sworn in.

Judge Patricia Smyth told the 12 jury members not to speak to anyone about the issues in the trial, and warned that any such discussion – even with family or close friends – would be a breach of the oath or affirmation they have taken.

They were also told that the trial will be likely to attract a lot of press attention. Judge Smyth told them “just ignore it.” She also warned them not to conduct their own research into “anyone or anything to do with this trial”, as to do so would also amount to a breach.

Jackson (26) from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and 24-year old Olding, from Ardenlee Street, have both been charged with, and have denied, a charge of rape. Jackson has also been charged with sexual assault.

Also facing charges arising from the alleged incident on 28 June 2016 are Blane McIlroy, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast, who has been charged with exposing his genitals, and Rory Harrison (25) from Manse Road, who is facing charges of perverting the course of justice, and withholding information.

The pair have denied all charges levelled against them.

The trial, which is expected to last around five weeks, is due to commence tomorrow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Being punched, having your hand stood on and death threats - the life of a Dublin clamper
55,642  158
2
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaí he got 'small sum of money' for her killing
50,347  32
3
Tonight's Dublin gig by pop band Erasure has been cancelled at the last minute
46,717  25
Fora
1
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
758  0
2
Two building giants battling over pyrite 'should make sure homeowners are paid first'
699  0
3
Poll: Should older people pay higher taxes to support young workers?
309  0
The42
1
A return to Kerry colours after 3 years and a minor attacking star shining at senior level
25,517  17
2
'There's a retirement cut-off age and I'll be reaching that next year': Lyster confirms Sunday Game departure
24,781  35
3
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
18,516  42
DailyEdge.ie
1
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
17,434  106
2
The mortifying bathroom selfie Jamie Dornan spoke about on Graham Norton has been found
9,686  3
3
11 moments you might have missed from this year's Grammys
8,538  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
Heroin and cannabis worth â¬310,000 seized in Tipperary
Heroin and cannabis worth €310,000 seized in Tipperary
Policing Authority to question garda commissioner about missing homicide figures
Gardaí launch appeal for information into Mayo murder six months ago
DUBLIN
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery
COURT
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaÃ­ he got 'small sum of money' for her killing
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaí he got 'small sum of money' for her killing
Father of girl exploited by Matthew Horan doesn't believe paedophile can be rehabilitated
Man jailed for life over murder of manager of Sunset House pub

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie