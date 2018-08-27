Pairc Tailteann in Navan is looking for someone to build it a new stand

Source: Sludge G

MEATH COUNTY BOARD has put out a call for interested parties to design a new stand for the county’s main stadium in Navan.

A tender competition was launched last week by the county board seeking submissions to design a new north stand for Pairc Tailteann, in place of the existing terrace.

Plans to redevelop the famous old ground, originally constructed in 1935, were first approved in February of this year, with the county board receiving planning permission to construct a new 21,000 capacity stadium on the site.

The tender launched last Thursday for the first phase of the redevelopment is calling for expressions of interest from relevant parties to be submitted by this Friday, 31 August.

From there the county board will seek a shortlist of eight contractors.

The new stand is slated to have between 4,000 and 7,000 seats as its capacity, and will be constructed in one or two phases.

Meath captain Bryan Menton pictured in front of Pairc Tailteann's south stand ahead of his county's qualifier fixture against Tyrone earlier this summer Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Meanwhile, the overall budget for the redevelopment is understood to be in the region of €20 million, with Meath’s more-than-50 clubs giving their backing for the scheme following the granting of planning permission earlier this year.

The ground’s current stand sits on the opposite side of the pitch to the main terrace. Both ends of the ground, which are neither terraced nor contain seating, are currently considered to be out-of-bounds for health and safety reasons.

The new tender will incorporate the (optional) construction of new terracing, pitch lighting, car park facilities, and works to the existing stand.

Pairc Tailteann currently has a capacity of in the region of 15,000.