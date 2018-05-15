Palestinian baby dies from tear gas inhalation at Gaza protest

A PALESTINIAN BABY died as a result of inhaling tear gas during clashes along the Israel-Gaza border, the health ministry in the enclave announced this morning.

Eight-month-old Leila al-Ghandour was exposed to the gas east of Gaza City during major protests on Monday, in which the health ministry said 58 Palestinians were killed most of them by sniper fire.

It was not immediately clear how close to the border fence Ghandour and her family were.

At least five protests sites have been established since demonstrations began on 30 March, most of them with both frontline areas and places for families further back.

Monday’s protests were against the opening of the controversial US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, which had angered Palestinians who see the eastern part of the city as their capital.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied near the border fence, with smaller numbers seeking to breach it.

Israeli forces on the border used tear gas and sniper fire on the crowds.

